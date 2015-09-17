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Filmography
Mikhail Remizov
Mikhail Remizov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mikhail Remizov
Mikhail Remizov
Mikhail Remizov
Date of Birth
9 November 1948
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
17 September 2015
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.7
Defence Counsel Sedov
(1988)
6.4
The Man of No Return
(2006)
5.2
Syurpriz dlya lyubimogo
(2014)
Filmography
5.2
Syurpriz dlya lyubimogo
Syurpriz dlya lyubimogo
Romantic
2014, Russia
4.5
Obruchalnoe kolco
Drama, Romantic
2008, Russia
6.4
The Man of No Return
The Man of No Return
Drama
2006, Russia
7.7
Defence Counsel Sedov
Zashchitnik Sedov
Drama, Short
1988, USSR
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