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Mikhail Remizov
Mikhail Remizov Mikhail Remizov
Kinoafisha Persons Mikhail Remizov

Mikhail Remizov

Mikhail Remizov

Date of Birth
9 November 1948
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
17 September 2015
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Defence Counsel Sedov 7.7
Defence Counsel Sedov (1988)
The Man of No Return 6.4
The Man of No Return (2006)
Syurpriz dlya lyubimogo 5.2
Syurpriz dlya lyubimogo (2014)

Filmography

Syurpriz dlya lyubimogo 5.2
Syurpriz dlya lyubimogo Syurpriz dlya lyubimogo
Romantic 2014, Russia
Obruchalnoe kolco 4.5
Obruchalnoe kolco
Drama, Romantic 2008, Russia
The Man of No Return 6.4
The Man of No Return The Man of No Return
Drama 2006, Russia
Defence Counsel Sedov 7.7
Defence Counsel Sedov Zashchitnik Sedov
Drama, Short 1988, USSR
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