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Filmography
Natalya Antonova
Natalya Antonova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natalya Antonova
Natalya Antonova
Natalya Antonova
Date of Birth
6 October 1934
Age
86 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
21 July 2021
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.5
Friends and Years
(1965)
6.7
Stopwatch
(1970)
Filmography
6.7
Stopwatch
Sekundomer
Drama
1970, USSR
7.5
Friends and Years
Druzya i gody
Drama
1965, USSR
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