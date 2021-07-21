Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Natalya Antonova
Natalya Antonova Natalya Antonova
Kinoafisha Persons Natalya Antonova

Natalya Antonova

Natalya Antonova

Date of Birth
6 October 1934
Age
86 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
21 July 2021
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Friends and Years 7.5
Friends and Years (1965)
Stopwatch 6.7
Stopwatch (1970)

Filmography

Stopwatch 6.7
Stopwatch Sekundomer
Drama 1970, USSR
Friends and Years 7.5
Friends and Years Druzya i gody
Drama 1965, USSR
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more