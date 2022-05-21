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Filmography
Natalya Velichko
Natalya Velichko
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natalya Velichko
Natalya Velichko
Natalya Velichko
Date of Birth
4 May 1941
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
21 May 2022
Occupation
Actress, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
The Adventurer
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.8
Georgiy Sedov
(1974)
7.7
The Shield and the Sword
(1968)
7.5
Friends and Years
(1965)
Filmography
4.8
Prikhod luny
Prikhod luny
Romantic
1987, USSR
7.2
The Turning Point
Povorot
Drama
1978, USSR
7.8
Georgiy Sedov
Georgiy Sedov
Adventure
1974, USSR
Shit i mech
Drama, War, Adventure
1968, USSR
7.7
The Shield and the Sword
Shchit i mech
War, Drama, Adventure
1968, USSR / Poland / East Germany
6.8
Eto bylo v razvedke
Eto bylo v razvedke
War
1968, USSR
5.9
Nikolay Bauman
Nikolay Bauman
Drama
1967, USSR
7.5
Friends and Years
Druzya i gody
Drama
1965, USSR
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