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Natalya Velichko Natalya Velichko
Kinoafisha Persons Natalya Velichko

Natalya Velichko

Natalya Velichko

Date of Birth
4 May 1941
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
21 May 2022
Occupation
Actress, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actress, The Adventurer, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Georgiy Sedov 7.8
Georgiy Sedov (1974)
The Shield and the Sword 7.7
The Shield and the Sword (1968)
Friends and Years 7.5
Friends and Years (1965)

Filmography

Prikhod luny 4.8
Prikhod luny Prikhod luny
Romantic 1987, USSR
The Turning Point 7.2
The Turning Point Povorot
Drama 1978, USSR
Georgiy Sedov 7.8
Georgiy Sedov Georgiy Sedov
Adventure 1974, USSR
Shit i mech
Shit i mech
Drama, War, Adventure 1968, USSR
The Shield and the Sword 7.7
The Shield and the Sword Shchit i mech
War, Drama, Adventure 1968, USSR / Poland / East Germany
Eto bylo v razvedke 6.8
Eto bylo v razvedke Eto bylo v razvedke
War 1968, USSR
Nikolay Bauman 5.9
Nikolay Bauman Nikolay Bauman
Drama 1967, USSR
Friends and Years 7.5
Friends and Years Druzya i gody
Drama 1965, USSR
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