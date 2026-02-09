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Kinoafisha Films Untitled Charli XCX/Takashi Miike Project

Untitled Charli XCX/Takashi Miike Project

Untitled Charli XCX/Takashi Miike Project
USA, Japan / Horror / 18+

Synopsis

Three best friends meet up in Kyoto to rekindle their lifelong friendships. But what is intended to be a carefree girls trip devolves into a nightmare when one of them becomes possessed by a violent, tortured spirit.

Cast

Milly Alcock
Milly Alcock
Charli XCX
Charli XCX
Norman Reedus
Norman Reedus
Shô Kasamatsu
Kiko Mizuhara
Hailey Gates
Hailey Gates
Yumiko Aoyagi
Writer
Adam Friedland
Director Takashi Miike
Writer Ross Evans, Yumiko Aoyagi, Takashi Miike, Charli XCX
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Japan
Production Good World Productions, Live Nation Studios, OLM
Also known as
Untitled Charli XCX/Takashi Miike Project

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 9 February 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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