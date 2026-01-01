Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Michele Riondino
Michele Riondino
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michele Riondino
Michele Riondino
Michele Riondino
Date of Birth
14 March 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.6
Il giovane Montalbano
(2012)
7.6
Primavera
(2025)
7.2
Fort Apache Napoli
(2009)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Documentary
Drama
Film-Noir
History
Horror
Music
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2024
2023
2022
2021
2019
2017
2016
2015
2012
2011
2009
All
16
Films
14
TV Shows
2
Actor
16
Director
1
Writer
1
7.6
Primavera
Primavera
Biography, History, Music
2025, Italy / France
6.8
The Holy Boy
La valle dei sorrisi
Drama, Horror
2025, Italy / Slovenia
3.8
Interstate
Jour de colère
Thriller
2024, France / Italy / USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Palazzina Laf
Palazzina Laf
Comedy
2023, France / Italy
6.3
Fidelity
Drama, Romantic
2022, Italy
6.1
Our Ghosts
I nostri fantasmi
Comedy, Drama
2021, Italy
5.1
Restiamo amici
Restiamo amici
Comedy
2019, Italy
Buongiorno Taranto
Buongiorno Taranto
Documentary
2017, Italy
5.1
Falchi: Falcons Special Squad
Falchi
Crime, Drama
2017, Italy
6.3
Senza lasciare traccia
Senza lasciare traccia
Thriller, Film-Noir
2016, Italy
6.6
Worldly Girl
La ragazza del mondo
Romantic
2016, Italy / France
Watch trailer
6.4
Wondrous Boccaccio
Maraviglioso Boccaccio
History
2015, Italy / France
Watch trailer
7.6
Il giovane Montalbano
Drama, Crime, Detective
2012, Italy
5.4
Drifters
Gli sfiorati
Drama
2011, Italy
Watch trailer
6.4
Ten Winters
Dieci inverni
Comedy
2009, Italy / Russia
Watch trailer
7.2
Fort Apache Napoli
Fortapasc
Drama
2009, Italy
