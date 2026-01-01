Michele Riondino

Menu
Date of Birth
14 March 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Primavera (2025)
Fort Apache Napoli 7.2
Fort Apache Napoli (2009)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Primavera Primavera
Biography, History, Music 2025, Italy / France
The Holy Boy 6.8
The Holy Boy La valle dei sorrisi
Drama, Horror 2025, Italy / Slovenia
Interstate 3.8
Interstate Jour de colère
Thriller 2024, France / Italy / USA
Palazzina Laf 7.1
Palazzina Laf Palazzina Laf
Comedy 2023, France / Italy
Fidelity 6.3
Fidelity
Drama, Romantic 2022, Italy
Our Ghosts 6.1
Our Ghosts I nostri fantasmi
Comedy, Drama 2021, Italy
Restiamo amici 5.1
Restiamo amici Restiamo amici
Comedy 2019, Italy
Buongiorno Taranto
Buongiorno Taranto Buongiorno Taranto
Documentary 2017, Italy
Falchi: Falcons Special Squad 5.1
Falchi: Falcons Special Squad Falchi
Crime, Drama 2017, Italy
Senza lasciare traccia 6.3
Senza lasciare traccia Senza lasciare traccia
Thriller, Film-Noir 2016, Italy
Worldly Girl 6.6
Worldly Girl La ragazza del mondo
Romantic 2016, Italy / France
Wondrous Boccaccio 6.4
Wondrous Boccaccio Maraviglioso Boccaccio
History 2015, Italy / France
Il giovane Montalbano 7.6
Il giovane Montalbano
Drama, Crime, Detective 2012, Italy
Drifters 5.4
Drifters Gli sfiorati
Drama 2011, Italy
Ten Winters 6.4
Ten Winters Dieci inverni
Comedy 2009, Italy / Russia
Fort Apache Napoli 7.2
Fort Apache Napoli Fortapasc
Drama 2009, Italy
