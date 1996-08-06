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Oh Woo-ri Oh Woo-ri
Kinoafisha Persons Oh Woo-ri

Oh Woo-ri

Oh Woo-ri

Date of Birth
6 August 1996
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Way Back Love 8.1
Way Back Love (2025)
Friendly Rivalry 7.9
Friendly Rivalry (2025)
A Hundred Memories 7.6
A Hundred Memories (2025)

Filmography

Friendly Rivalry 7.9
Friendly Rivalry
Thriller, Drama, 2025, South Korea
Dear Hongrang 7.5
Dear Hongrang
Drama, Romantic, 2025, South Korea
A Hundred Memories 7.6
A Hundred Memories
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2025, South Korea
Way Back Love 8.1
Way Back Love
Fantasy, Romantic, , 2025, South Korea
S Line 6.2
S Line
Drama, Fantasy, Thriller, 2025, South Korea
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