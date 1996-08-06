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Filmography
Oh Woo-ri
Oh Woo-ri
Kinoafisha
Persons
Oh Woo-ri
Oh Woo-ri
Oh Woo-ri
Date of Birth
6 August 1996
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
8.1
Way Back Love
(2025)
7.9
Friendly Rivalry
(2025)
7.6
A Hundred Memories
(2025)
Filmography
7.9
Friendly Rivalry
Thriller, Drama,
2025, South Korea
7.5
Dear Hongrang
Drama, Romantic,
2025, South Korea
7.6
A Hundred Memories
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2025, South Korea
8.1
Way Back Love
Fantasy, Romantic, ,
2025, South Korea
6.2
S Line
Drama, Fantasy, Thriller,
2025, South Korea
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