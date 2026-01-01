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Filmography
Ela Velden
Ela Velden
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ela Velden
Ela Velden
Ela Velden
Date of Birth
25 July 1992
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.6
Caer en tentación
(2017)
6.5
Senda Prohibida
(2023)
0.0
Mi Rival
(2026)
Filmography
Mi Rival
Romantic, Drama
2026, Mexico
6.5
Senda Prohibida
Drama, Romantic
2023, Mexico
7.6
Caer en tentación
Drama
2017, Mexico
Despertar Contigo
Drama, Romantic
2016, Mexico
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