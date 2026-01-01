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Ela Velden Ela Velden
Kinoafisha Persons Ela Velden

Ela Velden

Ela Velden

Date of Birth
25 July 1992
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Caer en tentación 7.6
Caer en tentación (2017)
Senda Prohibida 6.5
Senda Prohibida (2023)
Mi Rival 0.0
Mi Rival (2026)

Filmography

Mi Rival
Mi Rival
Romantic, Drama 2026, Mexico
Senda Prohibida 6.5
Senda Prohibida
Drama, Romantic 2023, Mexico
Caer en tentación 7.6
Caer en tentación
Drama 2017, Mexico
Despertar Contigo
Despertar Contigo
Drama, Romantic 2016, Mexico
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