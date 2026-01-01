Menu
Adriana Louvier

Date of Birth
18 September 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Horror actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Darker Than Night 4.5
Darker Than Night (2014)
La Mujer Del Diablo 0.0
La Mujer Del Diablo (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
La Mujer Del Diablo
La Mujer Del Diablo
Drama 2022, Mexico
Darker Than Night 4.5
Darker Than Night Más negro que la noche
Horror 2014, Mexico / Spain
