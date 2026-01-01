Menu
Adriana Louvier
Date of Birth
18 September 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Horror actress, Dramatic actress
Popular Films
4.5
Darker Than Night
(2014)
0.0
La Mujer Del Diablo
(2022)
Filmography
2
La Mujer Del Diablo
Drama
2022, Mexico
4.5
Darker Than Night
Más negro que la noche
Horror
2014, Mexico / Spain
Watch trailer
