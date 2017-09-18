Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
1 poster
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Caer en tentación
Caer en tentación (2017 - 2018)
Caer en tentación
18+
Drama
Production year
2017
Country
Mexico
Total seasons
1 season
Episode duration
45 minutes
TV channel
Las Estrellas
Runtime
76 hours 30 minutes
Cast
Cast
Silvia Navarro
Adriana Louvier
Ela Velden
Carlos Ferro
Gabriel Soto
Germán Bracco
Cast and Crew
Series rating
7.6
Rate
13
votes
7.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking
In the Drama genre
In series of Mexico
In series of 2017
Seasons
Season 1
2017,
102 episodes
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree