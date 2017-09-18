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Caer en tentación poster
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Kinoafisha TV Shows Caer en tentación

Caer en tentación (2017 - 2018)

Caer en tentación 18+
Production year 2017
Country Mexico
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel Las Estrellas
Runtime 76 hours 30 minutes
Cast
Cast
Silvia Navarro
Adriana Louvier
Ela Velden
Carlos Ferro
Gabriel Soto
Germán Bracco
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.6
Rate 13 votes
7.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Drama genre  In series of Mexico  In series of 2017 
Seasons
Caer en tentación - Season 1 Season 1
2017, 102 episodes
 
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