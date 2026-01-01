Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Na Moon-hee Na Moon-hee
Kinoafisha Persons Na Moon-hee

Na Moon-hee

Na Moon-hee

Date of Birth
30 November 1941
Age
84 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

Just Between Lovers 7.9
Just Between Lovers (2017)
Miss Granny 7.2
Miss Granny (2014)
The Quiet Family 7.0
The Quiet Family (1998)

Filmography

Hero 6.3
Hero Yeong-ung
Biography, Drama, History 2022, South Korea
Just Between Lovers 7.9
Just Between Lovers
Drama, Romantic, 2017, South Korea
Dear My Friends
Dear My Friends
Drama, Comedy, Family, 2016, South Korea
Miss Granny 7.2
Miss Granny Susanghan geunyeo
Comedy, Fantasy, Music 2014, South Korea
The Quiet Family 7
The Quiet Family Choyonghan kajok
Comedy, Crime, Horror 1998, South Korea
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more