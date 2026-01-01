Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Na Moon-hee
Na Moon-hee
Kinoafisha
Persons
Na Moon-hee
Na Moon-hee
Na Moon-hee
Date of Birth
30 November 1941
Age
84 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
7.9
Just Between Lovers
(2017)
7.2
Miss Granny
(2014)
7.0
The Quiet Family
(1998)
Filmography
6.3
Hero
Yeong-ung
Biography, Drama, History
2022, South Korea
7.9
Just Between Lovers
Drama, Romantic,
2017, South Korea
Dear My Friends
Drama, Comedy, Family,
2016, South Korea
7.2
Miss Granny
Susanghan geunyeo
Comedy, Fantasy, Music
2014, South Korea
7
The Quiet Family
Choyonghan kajok
Comedy, Crime, Horror
1998, South Korea
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree