Poster of Hero
Poster of Hero
6.3 IMDb Rating: 6.2
2 posters
Hero

Hero

Yeong-ung 18+
Synopsis

Ahn Jung-geun, a commander in the Korean Independence Army, leaves behind his country, his family and his mother Cho Maria. Ahn Jung-geun and his comrades cut off the last segment of their ring fingers as a symbol of their dedication to liberate their nation, and as a solemn oath to kill Ito Hirobumi, a man at the center of Japan’s occupation of Korea, within three years. To keep his oath, Ahn Jung-geun arrives in Vladivostok. Meanwhile, Seol-hee, the independence fighters’ informant, disguises herself to get close to Ito Hirobumi. She finds out that Ito Hirobumi will be heading to Harbin to meet with a Russian delegation, and urgently informs the independence fighters. The fateful day of October 26, 1909 arrives. Ahn Jung-geun, who has been yearning for this day does not hesitate to fire his gun at Ito Hirobumi at Harbin Station. Arrested on site, he is charged with murder and tried not in a court of Joseon but in that of Japan…
Country South Korea
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2022
Online premiere 28 February 2023
World premiere 8 December 2022
Release date
21 December 2022 South Korea 12
6 July 2024 UAE PG12
Worldwide Gross $24,392,492
Production CJ ENM Studios
Also known as
Yeong-ung, Hero
Director
JK Youn
Cast
Lee Do-yeop
Kim Go-eun
Kim Go-eun
Chung Sung Hwa
Hyun-woo Lee
Jo Jae-yoon
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.3
10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Stills
