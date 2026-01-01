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Filmography
Lee Do-yeop
Lee Do-yeop
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Do-yeop
Lee Do-yeop
Lee Do-yeop
Date of Birth
11 April 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.6
Yungnyong-i Nareusya
(2015)
8.3
Signal
(2016)
8.0
The First Responders
(2022)
Filmography
7.7
Flex x Cop
Drama, Romantic, Detective,
2024, South Korea
6.3
Queen of Divorce
Comedy, Romantic,
2024, South Korea
7
Parole Examiner Lee
Drama, Crime, Detective,
2024, South Korea
8
The First Responders
Drama, Action, Detective,
2022, South Korea
6.3
Hero
Yeong-ung
Biography, Drama, History
2022, South Korea
7
Search
Action, Thriller,
2020, South Korea
7.3
Hatch
Drama, Adventure, History,
2019, South Korea
6.9
Hajainneun Ingandeul
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2019, South Korea
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