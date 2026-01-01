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Lee Do-yeop Lee Do-yeop
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Do-yeop

Lee Do-yeop

Lee Do-yeop

Date of Birth
11 April 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Yungnyong-i Nareusya 8.6
Yungnyong-i Nareusya (2015)
Signal 8.3
Signal (2016)
The First Responders 8.0
The First Responders (2022)

Filmography

Flex x Cop 7.7
Flex x Cop
Drama, Romantic, Detective, 2024, South Korea
Queen of Divorce 6.3
Queen of Divorce
Comedy, Romantic, 2024, South Korea
Parole Examiner Lee 7
Parole Examiner Lee
Drama, Crime, Detective, 2024, South Korea
The First Responders 8
The First Responders
Drama, Action, Detective, 2022, South Korea
Hero 6.3
Hero Yeong-ung
Biography, Drama, History 2022, South Korea
Search 7
Search
Action, Thriller, 2020, South Korea
Hatch 7.3
Hatch
Drama, Adventure, History, 2019, South Korea
Hajainneun Ingandeul 6.9
Hajainneun Ingandeul
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2019, South Korea
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