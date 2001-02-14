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Filmography
Lee Won-jeong
Lee Won-jeong
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Won-jeong
Lee Won-jeong
Lee Won-jeong
Date of Birth
14 February 2001
Age
25 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.9
Met You By Chance
(2023)
7.6
A Hundred Memories
(2025)
5.9
Hierarchy
(2024)
Filmography
7.6
A Hundred Memories
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2025, South Korea
5.9
Hierarchy
Drama, Romantic, Detective,
2024, South Korea
7.9
Met You By Chance
Drama, Romantic,
2023, South Korea
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