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Lee Won-jeong
Lee Won-jeong Lee Won-jeong
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Won-jeong

Lee Won-jeong

Lee Won-jeong

Date of Birth
14 February 2001
Age
25 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Met You By Chance 7.9
Met You By Chance (2023)
A Hundred Memories 7.6
A Hundred Memories (2025)
Hierarchy 5.9
Hierarchy (2024)

Filmography

A Hundred Memories 7.6
A Hundred Memories
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2025, South Korea
Hierarchy 5.9
Hierarchy
Drama, Romantic, Detective, 2024, South Korea
Met You By Chance 7.9
Met You By Chance
Drama, Romantic, 2023, South Korea
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