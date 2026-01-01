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Lee Hyeon-gyoon
Lee Hyeon-gyoon Lee Hyeon-gyoon
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Hyeon-gyoon

Lee Hyeon-gyoon

Lee Hyeon-gyoon

Date of Birth
1 January 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Flower of Evil 8.4
Flower of Evil (2020)
Bimilui Soop 8.3
Bimilui Soop (2017)
Doctor Prisoner 7.5
Doctor Prisoner (2019)

Filmography

Colony 7.3
Colony Colony
Action, Horror, Thriller 2026, South Korea
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Tickets
When the Stars Gossip
When the Stars Gossip
Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi, 2025, South Korea
Uncle Samsik 6.6
Uncle Samsik
Drama, History, 2024, South Korea
Dark Hole 5.9
Dark Hole
Action, Horror, Thriller, 2021, South Korea
Tomb of the River 5.7
Tomb of the River Gangreung
Action, Crime 2021, South Korea
Tell Me What You Saw 7.4
Tell Me What You Saw
Drama, Thriller, Detective, 2020, South Korea
Flower of Evil 8.4
Flower of Evil
Drama, Thriller, 2020, South Korea
Mobeomhyungsa 7.5
Mobeomhyungsa
Drama, Crime, Action, 2020, South Korea
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