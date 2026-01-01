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About
Filmography
Lee Hyeon-gyoon
Lee Hyeon-gyoon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Hyeon-gyoon
Lee Hyeon-gyoon
Lee Hyeon-gyoon
Date of Birth
1 January 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.4
Flower of Evil
(2020)
8.3
Bimilui Soop
(2017)
7.5
Doctor Prisoner
(2019)
Filmography
7.3
Colony
Colony
Action, Horror, Thriller
2026, South Korea
Watch trailer
Tickets
When the Stars Gossip
Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi,
2025, South Korea
6.6
Uncle Samsik
Drama, History,
2024, South Korea
5.9
Dark Hole
Action, Horror, Thriller,
2021, South Korea
5.7
Tomb of the River
Gangreung
Action, Crime
2021, South Korea
7.4
Tell Me What You Saw
Drama, Thriller, Detective,
2020, South Korea
8.4
Flower of Evil
Drama, Thriller,
2020, South Korea
7.5
Mobeomhyungsa
Drama, Crime, Action,
2020, South Korea
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