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Koo Gyo-hwan
Koo Gyo-hwan Koo Gyo-hwan
Kinoafisha Persons Koo Gyo-hwan

Koo Gyo-hwan

Koo Gyo-hwan

Date of Birth
14 December 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Thriller hero, Dramatic actor, Action hero

Popular Films

Castaway on the Moon 8.0
Castaway on the Moon (2009)
D.P. 7.8
D.P. (2021)
Colony 7.3
Colony (2026)

Filmography

Colony 7.3
Colony Colony
Action, Horror, Thriller 2026, South Korea
Watch trailer
Tickets
Parasyte: The Grey 6.8
Parasyte: The Grey
Sci-Fi, 2024, South Korea
6.4
Seeking the King Wangeul Chajaseo
Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi 2024, South Korea
Escape 7.1
Escape Escape
Action 2024, South Korea
Kill Boksoon 6.6
Kill Boksoon Kill Bok-soon
Action, Thriller 2023, South Korea
Watch trailer
Monstrous 5.7
Monstrous
Drama, Thriller, Detective, , 2022, South Korea
D.P. 7.8
D.P.
Drama, Crime, Thriller, 2021, South Korea
Kingdom: Ashinjeon 6.9
Kingdom: Ashinjeon Kingdom: Ashinjeon
Drama, Horror, Action 2021, South Korea
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