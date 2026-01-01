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Filmography
Koo Gyo-hwan
Koo Gyo-hwan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Koo Gyo-hwan
Koo Gyo-hwan
Koo Gyo-hwan
Date of Birth
14 December 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.0
Castaway on the Moon
(2009)
7.8
D.P.
(2021)
7.3
Colony
(2026)
Tickets
Filmography
7.3
Colony
Colony
Action, Horror, Thriller
2026, South Korea
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.8
Parasyte: The Grey
Sci-Fi,
2024, South Korea
6.4
Seeking the King
Wangeul Chajaseo
Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi
2024, South Korea
7.1
Escape
Escape
Action
2024, South Korea
6.6
Kill Boksoon
Kill Bok-soon
Action, Thriller
2023, South Korea
Watch trailer
5.7
Monstrous
Drama, Thriller, Detective, ,
2022, South Korea
7.8
D.P.
Drama, Crime, Thriller,
2021, South Korea
6.9
Kingdom: Ashinjeon
Kingdom: Ashinjeon
Drama, Horror, Action
2021, South Korea
Watch trailer
Show more
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