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About
Filmography
Anson Boon
Anson Boon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Anson Boon
Anson Boon
Anson Boon
Date of Birth
15 February 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Height
182 cm (6 ft 0 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Horror actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.8
MobLand
(2025)
7.5
Pistol
(2022)
7.1
All at Sea
(2013)
Filmography
8.8
MobLand
Drama, Crime
2025, USA/Great Britain
6.9
Good Boy
Good Boy
Crime, Drama, Horror, Detective
2025, Poland
Watch trailer
7
Clicquot
Clicquot
Drama
2023, USA
Watch trailer
7.5
Pistol
Drama, Music, Biography,
2022, USA
6.9
Blackbird
Blackbird
Drama, Romantic
2020, USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.3
The Winter Lake
The Winter Lake
Drama, Thriller
2020, Ireland / Canada
6.6
Crawl
Crawl
Horror
2019, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
All at Sea
Comedy, Children's
2013, Great Britain
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