Martial Le Minoux
Martial Le Minoux
Date of Birth
13 October 1962
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Action hero, Fantasy hero, Voice actor
8.3
Lastman
(2016)
7.5
Miraculous: Les aventures de Ladybug et Chat Noir
(2015)
6.7
Animal Tales of Christmas Magic
(2024)
3
6.7
Animal Tales of Christmas Magic
Animal Tales of Christmas Magic
Animation, Family
2024, France
8.3
Lastman
Action, Fantasy, Sport
2016, France
7.5
Miraculous: Les aventures de Ladybug et Chat Noir
Comedy, Action, Fantasy
2015, France/South Korea/Japan/USA
