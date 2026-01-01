Menu
Martial Le Minoux
Date of Birth
13 October 1962
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Action hero, Fantasy hero, Voice actor

Popular Films

Lastman (2016)
Miraculous: Les aventures de Ladybug et Chat Noir (2015)
Animal Tales of Christmas Magic (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Animation, Family 2024, France
Action, Fantasy, Sport 2016, France
Comedy, Action, Fantasy 2015, France/South Korea/Japan/USA
