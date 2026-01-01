Marie Nonnenmacher

Menu
Date of Birth
12 September 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Voice actress, Comedy actress, Action heroine

Popular Films

Miraculous: Les aventures de Ladybug et Chat Noir 7.5
Miraculous: Les aventures de Ladybug et Chat Noir (2015)
Animal Tales of Christmas Magic 6.7
Animal Tales of Christmas Magic (2024)
Angelo, dans la forêt mystérieuse 6.4
Angelo, dans la forêt mystérieuse (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Angelo, dans la forêt mystérieuse 6.4
Angelo, dans la forêt mystérieuse Angelo dans la forêt mystérieuse
Animation 2024, France / Luxembourg
Animal Tales of Christmas Magic 6.7
Animal Tales of Christmas Magic Animal Tales of Christmas Magic
Animation, Family 2024, France
Miraculous: Les aventures de Ladybug et Chat Noir 7.5
Miraculous: Les aventures de Ladybug et Chat Noir
Comedy, Action, Fantasy 2015, France/South Korea/Japan/USA
