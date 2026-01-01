Marie Nonnenmacher

Menu
Date of Birth
12 September 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Voice actress, Comedy actress, Action heroine
Popular Films
7.5
Miraculous: Les aventures de Ladybug et Chat Noir
(2015)
6.7
Animal Tales of Christmas Magic
(2024)
6.4
Angelo, dans la forêt mystérieuse
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Animation
Comedy
Family
Fantasy
Year
All
2024
2015
All
3
Films
2
TV Shows
1
Actress
3
6.4
Angelo, dans la forêt mystérieuse
Angelo dans la forêt mystérieuse
Animation
2024, France / Luxembourg
Watch trailer
6.7
Animal Tales of Christmas Magic
Animal Tales of Christmas Magic
Animation, Family
2024, France
Watch trailer
7.5
Miraculous: Les aventures de Ladybug et Chat Noir
Comedy, Action, Fantasy
2015, France/South Korea/Japan/USA
