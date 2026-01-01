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Ogulcan Arman Uslu
Ogulcan Arman Uslu
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ogulcan Arman Uslu
Ogulcan Arman Uslu
Ogulcan Arman Uslu
Date of Birth
17 January 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.4
İki Yabancı
(2023)
6.7
Ya Çok Seversen
(2023)
6.6
Hesitation Wound
(2023)
Filmography
7.4
İki Yabancı
Drama, Crime
2023, Turkey
6.7
Ya Çok Seversen
Drama, Romantic
2023, Turkey
6.6
Hesitation Wound
Tereddüt Çizgisi
Drama
2023, France / Romania / Spain / Turkey
5.4
Tozluyaka
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2022, Turkey
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