Kinoafisha
Persons
Menderes Samancılar
Menderes Samancılar
Menderes Samancılar
Date of Birth
1 May 1954
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.4
İki Yabancı
(2023)
7.1
Watchtower
(2013)
6.9
The Void
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Detective
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2023
2021
2013
All
3
Films
1
TV Shows
2
Actor
3
7.4
İki Yabancı
Drama, Crime
2023, Turkey
6.9
The Void
Drama, Thriller, Detective
2021, Turkey
7.1
Watchtower
Gözetleme Kulesi
Drama
2013, Turkey / France / Germany
