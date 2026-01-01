Menu
Menderes Samancılar

Date of Birth
1 May 1954
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Filmography

Genre
Year
İki Yabancı 7.4
İki Yabancı
Drama, Crime 2023, Turkey
The Void 6.9
The Void
Drama, Thriller, Detective 2021, Turkey
Watchtower 7.1
Watchtower Gözetleme Kulesi
Drama 2013, Turkey / France / Germany
