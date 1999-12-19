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About
Filmography
Lee Shi-Woo
Lee Shi-Woo
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Shi-Woo
Lee Shi-Woo
Lee Shi-Woo
Date of Birth
19 December 1999
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.3
My Lovely Liar
(2023)
6.6
Mokpyoga Saengkyeossda
(2021)
6.5
Perfect Family
(2024)
Filmography
No Tail to Tell
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic,
2026, South Korea
Love Me
Drama, ,
2025, South Korea
6.5
Perfect Family
Drama, Thriller, Mystery,
2024, South Korea
Love Your Enemy
Drama, Romantic
2024, South Korea
7.3
My Lovely Liar
Detective, Comedy, Romantic,
2023, South Korea
6.6
Mokpyoga Saengkyeossda
Drama, Romantic, ,
2021, South Korea
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