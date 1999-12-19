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Lee Shi-Woo Lee Shi-Woo
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Shi-Woo

Lee Shi-Woo

Lee Shi-Woo

Date of Birth
19 December 1999
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

My Lovely Liar 7.3
My Lovely Liar (2023)
Mokpyoga Saengkyeossda 6.6
Mokpyoga Saengkyeossda (2021)
Perfect Family 6.5
Perfect Family (2024)

Filmography

No Tail to Tell
No Tail to Tell
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic, 2026, South Korea
Love Me
Love Me
Drama, , 2025, South Korea
Perfect Family 6.5
Perfect Family
Drama, Thriller, Mystery, 2024, South Korea
Love Your Enemy
Love Your Enemy
Drama, Romantic 2024, South Korea
My Lovely Liar 7.3
My Lovely Liar
Detective, Comedy, Romantic, 2023, South Korea
Mokpyoga Saengkyeossda 6.6
Mokpyoga Saengkyeossda
Drama, Romantic, , 2021, South Korea
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