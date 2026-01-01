Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Jeon Hye-jin
Jeon Hye-jin Jeon Hye-jin
Kinoafisha Persons Jeon Hye-jin

Jeon Hye-jin

Jeon Hye-jin

Date of Birth
1 January 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Mother 8.7
Mother (2018)
Bimilui Soop 8.3
Bimilui Soop (2017)
Mianhada, saranghanda 7.9
Mianhada, saranghanda (2004)

Filmography

Reborn Rookie
Reborn Rookie
Drama, Fantasy, Detective 2026, South Korea
Mother and Mom 6.8
Mother and Mom
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2025, South Korea
Love Your Enemy
Love Your Enemy
Drama, Romantic 2024, South Korea
Revolver 7.1
Revolver Revolver
Crime, Drama 2024, South Korea
Watch trailer
Mission Cross 6.1
Mission Cross Keuroseu
Action, Comedy, Crime 2024, South Korea
Watch trailer
Not Others
Not Others
Drama, Comedy, Family, 2023, South Korea
Hunt 6.6
Hunt Heon-teu
Action, Drama, Detective 2022, South Korea
Watch trailer
Search: WWW
Search: WWW
Drama, Romantic 2019, South Korea
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more