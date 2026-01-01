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About
Filmography
Jeon Hye-jin
Jeon Hye-jin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jeon Hye-jin
Jeon Hye-jin
Jeon Hye-jin
Date of Birth
1 January 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.7
Mother
(2018)
8.3
Bimilui Soop
(2017)
7.9
Mianhada, saranghanda
(2004)
Filmography
Reborn Rookie
Drama, Fantasy, Detective
2026, South Korea
6.8
Mother and Mom
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2025, South Korea
Love Your Enemy
Drama, Romantic
2024, South Korea
7.1
Revolver
Revolver
Crime, Drama
2024, South Korea
Watch trailer
6.1
Mission Cross
Keuroseu
Action, Comedy, Crime
2024, South Korea
Watch trailer
Not Others
Drama, Comedy, Family,
2023, South Korea
6.6
Hunt
Heon-teu
Action, Drama, Detective
2022, South Korea
Watch trailer
Search: WWW
Drama, Romantic
2019, South Korea
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