Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lorenzo McGovern Zaini
Lorenzo McGovern Zaini
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lorenzo McGovern Zaini
Lorenzo McGovern Zaini
Lorenzo McGovern Zaini
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.1
Napoli-New York
(2024)
Tickets
6.2
Naufragi
(2021)
5.8
Dakota
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Family
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2023
2022
2021
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
7.1
Napoli-New York
Napoli-New York
Drama
2024, Italy
Watch trailer
Tickets
2.5
In the Fire
In the Fire
Thriller
2023, Italy / USA
Watch trailer
5.8
Dakota
Dakota
Family
2022, USA / Italy
6.2
Naufragi
Naufragi
Drama
2021, Italy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree