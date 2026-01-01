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Lorenzo McGovern Zaini
Lorenzo McGovern Zaini Lorenzo McGovern Zaini
Kinoafisha Persons Lorenzo McGovern Zaini

Lorenzo McGovern Zaini

Lorenzo McGovern Zaini

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Napoli-New York 7.1
Napoli-New York (2024)
Naufragi 6.2
Naufragi (2021)
Dakota 5.8
Dakota (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Napoli-New York 7.1
Napoli-New York Napoli-New York
Drama 2024, Italy
Watch trailer
Tickets
In the Fire 2.5
In the Fire In the Fire
Thriller 2023, Italy / USA
Watch trailer
Dakota 5.8
Dakota Dakota
Family 2022, USA / Italy
Naufragi 6.2
Naufragi Naufragi
Drama 2021, Italy
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