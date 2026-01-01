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Katie McGovern
Katie McGovern Katie McGovern
Kinoafisha Persons Katie McGovern

Katie McGovern

Katie McGovern

Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

Napoli-New York 7.1
Napoli-New York (2024)
Black Butterfly 6.4
Black Butterfly (2017)
Winx Club: The Secret of the Lost Kingdom / Winx club - Il segreto del regno perduto 5.9
Winx Club: The Secret of the Lost Kingdom / Winx club - Il segreto del regno perduto (2008)

Filmography

Napoli-New York 7.1
Napoli-New York Napoli-New York
Drama 2024, Italy
Watch trailer
Dakota 5.8
Dakota Dakota
Family 2022, USA / Italy
Black Butterfly 6.4
Black Butterfly Black Butterfly
Thriller 2017, USA
Watch trailer
The Elevator: Three Minutes Can Change Your Life 4.7
The Elevator: Three Minutes Can Change Your Life The Elevator: Three Minutes Can Change Your Life
Thriller, Drama 2013, Italy
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Winx Club: The Secret of the Lost Kingdom / Winx club - Il segreto del regno perduto 5.9
Winx Club: The Secret of the Lost Kingdom / Winx club - Il segreto del regno perduto Winx Club: The Secret of the Lost Kingdom / Winx club - Il segreto del regno perduto
Fantasy, Animation 2008, Italy
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