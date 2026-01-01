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Filmography
Katie McGovern
Katie McGovern
Kinoafisha
Persons
Katie McGovern
Katie McGovern
Katie McGovern
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
7.1
Napoli-New York
(2024)
6.4
Black Butterfly
(2017)
5.9
Winx Club: The Secret of the Lost Kingdom / Winx club - Il segreto del regno perduto
(2008)
Filmography
7.1
Napoli-New York
Napoli-New York
Drama
2024, Italy
Watch trailer
5.8
Dakota
Dakota
Family
2022, USA / Italy
6.4
Black Butterfly
Black Butterfly
Thriller
2017, USA
Watch trailer
4.7
The Elevator: Three Minutes Can Change Your Life
The Elevator: Three Minutes Can Change Your Life
Thriller, Drama
2013, Italy
Watch trailer
5.9
Winx Club: The Secret of the Lost Kingdom / Winx club - Il segreto del regno perduto
Winx Club: The Secret of the Lost Kingdom / Winx club - Il segreto del regno perduto
Fantasy, Animation
2008, Italy
Watch trailer
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