Marie Rosa Tietjen

Date of Birth
1 January 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Zone of Interest 7.4
The Zone of Interest The Zone of Interest
Drama, History, War 2023, Poland / Great Britain / USA
Stopped on Track 7.8
Stopped on Track Halt auf freier Strecke
Drama 2011, Germany / France
