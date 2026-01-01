Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Marie Rosa Tietjen
Marie Rosa Tietjen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marie Rosa Tietjen
Marie Rosa Tietjen
Marie Rosa Tietjen
Date of Birth
1 January 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.8
Stopped on Track
(2011)
7.4
The Zone of Interest
(2023)
Tickets
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
History
War
Year
All
2023
2011
All
2
Films
2
Actress
2
7.4
The Zone of Interest
The Zone of Interest
Drama, History, War
2023, Poland / Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.8
Stopped on Track
Halt auf freier Strecke
Drama
2011, Germany / France
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree