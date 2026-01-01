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Morgan I. Bedard Morgan I. Bedard
Kinoafisha Persons Morgan I. Bedard

Morgan I. Bedard

Morgan I. Bedard

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Horror actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

The Boy in the Woods 5.8
The Boy in the Woods (2023)
The Protector 5.7
The Protector (2022)
The Dogs 4.6
The Dogs (2025)

Filmography

The Dogs 4.6
The Dogs The Dogs
Drama, Horror, Detective 2025, Canada
Watch trailer
The Boy in the Woods 5.8
The Boy in the Woods The Boy in the Woods
Biography, Drama, History 2023, Canada
Watch trailer
The Protector 5.7
The Protector The Protector
Thriller 2022, Canada
Watch trailer
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