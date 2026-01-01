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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
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Filmography
Morgan I. Bedard
Morgan I. Bedard
Kinoafisha
Persons
Morgan I. Bedard
Morgan I. Bedard
Morgan I. Bedard
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Horror actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
5.8
The Boy in the Woods
(2023)
5.7
The Protector
(2022)
4.6
The Dogs
(2025)
Filmography
4.6
The Dogs
The Dogs
Drama, Horror, Detective
2025, Canada
Watch trailer
5.8
The Boy in the Woods
The Boy in the Woods
Biography, Drama, History
2023, Canada
Watch trailer
5.7
The Protector
The Protector
Thriller
2022, Canada
Watch trailer
Show more
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