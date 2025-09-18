Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Рейтинги
4.5
IMDb Rating: 4.5
Rate
2 posters
Tickets from 190 ₽
Going
3
Not going
1
Kinoafisha
Films
The Dogs
The Dogs
The Dogs
Drama
Horror
Detective
Tickets from 190 ₽
Going
3
Not going
1
Synopsis
After fleeing his psychotic father, a young teen and his mom seek refuge in a remote farmhouse, only to face a pack of ferocious dogs and the sinister spirits that haunt the property.
Expand
The Dogs
trailer in russian
trailer in russian
Country
Canada
Runtime
1 hour 37 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
18 September 2025
Release date
18 September 2025
Russia
Кинологистика
Worldwide Gross
$7,996
Production
Wild Media Entertainment, 2ofaMind Productions, Northern Ontario Heritage Fund
Also known as
The Dogs, Другие. Новая обитель
Director
Valerie Buhagiar
Cast
Donovan Colan
Kathleen Munroe
Stuart Hughes
Kristen Holden-Reid
Asher Grayson
Cast and Crew
Film rating
4.5
Rate
10
votes
4.5
IMDb
Write review
How to book tickets
How to book tickets with a bank card
How to get to the cinema with an electronic ticket
What to do if...
Got any questions left?
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes
Showtimes and Tickets
Baltika
22:40
from 399 ₽
Formula Kino TsDM
23:20
from 620 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Today
from 190 ₽
Tomorrow
from 650 ₽
26 September
from 650 ₽
27 September
from 650 ₽
28 September
from 650 ₽
29 September
from 600 ₽
30 September
from 600 ₽
All cinemas
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
The Dogs
Trailer in russian
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
«The Dogs» now playing
Today
24
Tomorrow
25
Fri
26
Sat
27
Sun
28
Mon
29
Tue
30
Wed
1
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for The Dogs?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₽
Started
20:50
from 400 ₽
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₽
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₽
Baltika
Shodnenskaya
2D
22:40
from 399 ₽
Formula Kino TsDM
Lubyanka
2D
23:20
from 620 ₽
Formula Kino na Kutuzovskom
g. Moskva, Kutuzovskiy prosp., 57
2D
22:00
from 620 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Now Playing
New Releases
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree