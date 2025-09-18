Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Tickets
Poster of The Dogs
Poster of The Dogs
Рейтинги
4.5 IMDb Rating: 4.5
Rate
2 posters
Tickets from 190 ₽
Going 3
Not going 1
Kinoafisha Films The Dogs

The Dogs

The Dogs
Tickets from 190 ₽
Going 3
Not going 1

Synopsis

After fleeing his psychotic father, a young teen and his mom seek refuge in a remote farmhouse, only to face a pack of ferocious dogs and the sinister spirits that haunt the property.
The Dogs - trailer in russian
The Dogs  trailer in russian
Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 18 September 2025
Release date
18 September 2025 Russia Кинологистика
Worldwide Gross $7,996
Production Wild Media Entertainment, 2ofaMind Productions, Northern Ontario Heritage Fund
Also known as
The Dogs, Другие. Новая обитель
Director
Valerie Buhagiar
Cast
Donovan Colan
Donovan Colan
Kathleen Munroe
Kathleen Munroe
Stuart Hughes
Kristen Holden-Reid
Kristen Holden-Reid
Asher Grayson
Cast and Crew

Film rating

4.5
Rate 10 votes
4.5 IMDb
Write review
How to book tickets How to book tickets with a bank card How to get to the cinema with an electronic ticket What to do if... Got any questions left?
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes Showtimes and Tickets
Baltika
22:40 from 399 ₽
Formula Kino TsDM
23:20 from 620 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
The Dogs - trailer in russian
The Dogs Trailer in russian
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills

«The Dogs» now playing

Today 24 Tomorrow 25 Fri 26 Sat 27 Sun 28 Mon 29 Tue 30 Wed 1
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for The Dogs? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₽
Started 20:50 from 400 ₽
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₽
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₽
Baltika
Shodnenskaya
2D
22:40 from 399 ₽
Formula Kino TsDM
Lubyanka
2D
23:20 from 620 ₽
Formula Kino na Kutuzovskom g. Moskva, Kutuzovskiy prosp., 57
2D
22:00 from 620 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more