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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lauren Lyle
Lauren Lyle
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lauren Lyle
Lauren Lyle
Lauren Lyle
Date of Birth
12 July 1993
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.5
Outlander
(2014)
8.1
Broken
(2017)
7.4
The Outrun
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Crime
Drama
Horror
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2024
2023
2022
2019
2017
2014
All
8
Films
4
TV Shows
4
Actress
8
5.1
The Ridge
Thriller
2025, Great Britain
7.4
The Outrun
The Outrun
Drama
2024, Great Britain / Germany
Watch trailer
4.7
Something in the Water
Something in the Water
Thriller
2024, Great Britain
Watch trailer
4.1
Mercy Falls
Mercy Falls
Horror, Thriller
2023, Great Britain
7.4
Karen Pirie
Drama, Crime
2022, Great Britain
6.4
Tell It to the Bees
Tell It to the Bees
Romantic
2019, USA
Watch trailer
8.1
Broken
Drama
2017, Great Britain
8.5
Outlander
Adventure, Romantic, Sci-Fi
2014, USA
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