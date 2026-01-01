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Lauren Lyle
Lauren Lyle Lauren Lyle
Kinoafisha Persons Lauren Lyle

Lauren Lyle

Lauren Lyle

Date of Birth
12 July 1993
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Outlander 8.5
Outlander (2014)
Broken 8.1
Broken (2017)
The Outrun 7.4
The Outrun (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Ridge 5.1
The Ridge
Thriller 2025, Great Britain
The Outrun 7.4
The Outrun The Outrun
Drama 2024, Great Britain / Germany
Watch trailer
Something in the Water 4.7
Something in the Water Something in the Water
Thriller 2024, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Mercy Falls 4.1
Mercy Falls Mercy Falls
Horror, Thriller 2023, Great Britain
Karen Pirie 7.4
Karen Pirie
Drama, Crime 2022, Great Britain
Tell It to the Bees 6.4
Tell It to the Bees Tell It to the Bees
Romantic 2019, USA
Watch trailer
Broken 8.1
Broken
Drama 2017, Great Britain
Outlander 8.5
Outlander
Adventure, Romantic, Sci-Fi 2014, USA
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