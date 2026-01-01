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About
Filmography
Yun-a Oh
Yun-a Oh
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yun-a Oh
Yun-a Oh
Yun-a Oh
Date of Birth
14 October 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.5
Angry Mom
(2015)
7.5
You're All Surrounded
(2014)
7.5
Saimdang, Light's Diary
(2017)
Filmography
Handsome Guy and Jung Eum
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2018, South Korea
7.5
Saimdang, Light's Diary
Drama, Romantic, History, ,
2017, South Korea
7.5
Angry Mom
Drama, Family, Detective,
2015, South Korea
7.5
You're All Surrounded
Action, Romantic, Comedy,
2014, South Korea
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