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Yun-a Oh Yun-a Oh
Kinoafisha Persons Yun-a Oh

Yun-a Oh

Yun-a Oh

Date of Birth
14 October 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Angry Mom 7.5
Angry Mom (2015)
You're All Surrounded 7.5
You're All Surrounded (2014)
Saimdang, Light's Diary 7.5
Saimdang, Light's Diary (2017)

Filmography

Handsome Guy and Jung Eum
Handsome Guy and Jung Eum
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2018, South Korea
Saimdang, Light's Diary 7.5
Saimdang, Light's Diary
Drama, Romantic, History, , 2017, South Korea
Angry Mom 7.5
Angry Mom
Drama, Family, Detective, 2015, South Korea
You're All Surrounded 7.5
You're All Surrounded
Action, Romantic, Comedy, 2014, South Korea
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