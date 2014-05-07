From today, the police station in the elite district has been declared "emergency" - new recruits have joined the force! Graduates of the police academy are full of energy and desire to punish criminals, although they ended up here for different reasons. Clumsy Ji Guk transferred from patrol, handsome rich boy Park Tae-il decided that being a detective is fun, mysterious and silent In Dae-gu is driven by the goal of finding and avenging his mother's killer, and only girl Oh Su-sun admires the police service. Their mentor, Seo Pan-sok, doesn't want to deal with the youth, but understands that without his guidance, this quartet will wreak havoc in all of Seoul.

