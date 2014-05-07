Menu
You're All Surrounded (2014 - 2014)

Production year 2014
Country South Korea
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel SBS
Runtime 20 hours 0 minute

From today, the police station in the elite district has been declared "emergency" - new recruits have joined the force! Graduates of the police academy are full of energy and desire to punish criminals, although they ended up here for different reasons. Clumsy Ji Guk transferred from patrol, handsome rich boy Park Tae-il decided that being a detective is fun, mysterious and silent In Dae-gu is driven by the goal of finding and avenging his mother's killer, and only girl Oh Su-sun admires the police service. Their mentor, Seo Pan-sok, doesn't want to deal with the youth, but understands that without his guidance, this quartet will wreak havoc in all of Seoul.
Cast
Park Jeong-min
Park Jeong-min
Choi Woo-sik
Choi Woo-sik
Cha Seung-won
Cha Seung-won
Lim Won-hee
Jeong Dong-hwan
Jeong Dong-hwan
Seo Yi-sook
Seo Yi-sook
0.0
7.5 IMDb
You're All Surrounded - Season 1 Season 1
2014, 20 episodes
 
