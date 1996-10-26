Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Aleksandr Dushechkin Aleksandr Dushechkin
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Dushechkin

Aleksandr Dushechkin

Aleksandr Dushechkin

Date of Birth
26 October 1996
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio

Popular Films

Zapretnaya gruppa 2.5
Zapretnaya gruppa (2023)
Belaya liliya 0.0
Belaya liliya (2023)
Plamya pod peplom 0.0
Plamya pod peplom (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 4 Films 1 TV Shows 3 Actor 4
Kod lyubvi
Kod lyubvi
Romantic 2025, Russia
Belaya liliya
Belaya liliya
Romantic 2023, Russia
Zapretnaya gruppa 2.5
Zapretnaya gruppa Zapretnaya gruppa
Thriller 2023, Belarus
Plamya pod peplom
Plamya pod peplom
War 2022, Belarus
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more