Aleksandr Dushechkin
Aleksandr Dushechkin
Aleksandr Dushechkin
Date of Birth
26 October 1996
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Popular Films
2.5
Zapretnaya gruppa
(2023)
0.0
Belaya liliya
(2023)
0.0
Plamya pod peplom
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Romantic
Thriller
War
Year
All
2025
2023
2022
All
4
Films
1
TV Shows
3
Actor
4
Kod lyubvi
Romantic
2025, Russia
Belaya liliya
Romantic
2023, Russia
2.5
Zapretnaya gruppa
Zapretnaya gruppa
Thriller
2023, Belarus
Plamya pod peplom
War
2022, Belarus
