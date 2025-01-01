Andrey Senkin

Menu
Date of Birth
26 March 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Popular Films
7.7
Vremya vernutsya
(2024)
6.4
Leto 1941 goda
(2022)
5.3
Podryv
(2022)
Filmography
24
Po stupenyam lyubvi
Romantic
2024, Russia
7.7
Vremya vernutsya
Vremya vernutsya
War, Drama, History
2024, Belarus
Watch trailer
Postuchis v moyu kalitku
Romantic
2023, Russia
Tango dlya odnoy
Detective, Romantic
2022, Russia
Plamya pod peplom
War
2022, Belarus
6.4
Leto 1941 goda
Leto 1941 goda
War, Action
2022, Kazakhstan
Watch trailer
5.3
Podryv
Podryv
War
2022, Belarus
Watch trailer
Galina
Drama, Romantic
2018, Russia
Chernaya krov
Drama
2017, Russia
Zlaya sudba
Drama, Romantic
2016, Russia
Kuda uhodyat dozhdi
Romantic
2016, Russia/Belarus
Podsadnaya utka
Drama, Romantic
2016, Russia
Zatmenie
Drama, Romantic
2016, Russia
Pod znakom luny
Drama, Romantic
2015, Russia
S lyubimymi ne rasstayutsya
Romantic
2015, Russia
Barista
Romantic, Detective
2015, Russia
Vmesto nee
Drama, Romantic
2015, Russia
Vopreki vsemu
Romantic
2014, Russia
Slepoy raschet
Drama
2014, Russia
Ot prazdnika k prazdniku
Ot prazdnika k prazdniku
Romantic
2014, Russia
Uchastok lejtenanta Kachury. Smertel'nyj tanec
Detective
2012, Belarus
Znaharka
Comedy, Romantic
2012, Russia
5.1
Na perepute
Na perepute
Comedy, Drama
2011, Belarus
5.2
Kadet
Kadet
Drama
2009, Belarus
