Andrey Senkin

Date of Birth
26 March 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries

Popular Films

Vremya vernutsya 7.7
Vremya vernutsya (2024)
Leto 1941 goda 6.4
Leto 1941 goda (2022)
Podryv 5.3
Podryv (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 24 Films 7 TV Shows 17 Actor 24
Po stupenyam lyubvi
Po stupenyam lyubvi
Romantic 2024, Russia
Vremya vernutsya 7.7
Vremya vernutsya Vremya vernutsya
War, Drama, History 2024, Belarus
Watch trailer
Postuchis v moyu kalitku
Postuchis v moyu kalitku
Romantic 2023, Russia
Tango dlya odnoy
Tango dlya odnoy
Detective, Romantic 2022, Russia
Plamya pod peplom
Plamya pod peplom
War 2022, Belarus
Leto 1941 goda 6.4
Leto 1941 goda Leto 1941 goda
War, Action 2022, Kazakhstan
Watch trailer
Podryv 5.3
Podryv Podryv
War 2022, Belarus
Watch trailer
Galina
Galina
Drama, Romantic 2018, Russia
Chernaya krov
Chernaya krov
Drama 2017, Russia
Zlaya sudba
Zlaya sudba
Drama, Romantic 2016, Russia
Kuda uhodyat dozhdi
Kuda uhodyat dozhdi
Romantic 2016, Russia/Belarus
Podsadnaya utka
Podsadnaya utka
Drama, Romantic 2016, Russia
Zatmenie
Zatmenie
Drama, Romantic 2016, Russia
Pod znakom luny
Pod znakom luny
Drama, Romantic 2015, Russia
S lyubimymi ne rasstayutsya
Romantic 2015, Russia
Barista
Barista
Romantic, Detective 2015, Russia
Vmesto nee
Vmesto nee
Drama, Romantic 2015, Russia
Vopreki vsemu
Vopreki vsemu
Romantic 2014, Russia
Slepoy raschet
Slepoy raschet
Drama 2014, Russia
Ot prazdnika k prazdniku
Ot prazdnika k prazdniku Ot prazdnika k prazdniku
Romantic 2014, Russia
Uchastok lejtenanta Kachury. Smertel'nyj tanec
Uchastok lejtenanta Kachury. Smertel'nyj tanec
Detective 2012, Belarus
Znaharka
Znaharka
Comedy, Romantic 2012, Russia
Na perepute 5.1
Na perepute Na perepute
Comedy, Drama 2011, Belarus
Kadet 5.2
Kadet Kadet
Drama 2009, Belarus
