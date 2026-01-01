Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Awards
Andrew Morgado
Andrew Morgado
Kinoafisha
Persons
Andrew Morgado
Andrew Morgado
Andrew Morgado
Date of Birth
7 August 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.6
Archer
(2009)
8.0
Predator: Killer of Killers
(2025)
7.3
The Cuphead Show!
(2022)
Filmography
Adventure Time: Side Quests
Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy
2026, USA
7
Marvel Zombies
Animation, Horror, Sci-Fi, Action,
2025, USA
8
Predator: Killer of Killers
Predator: Killer of Killers
Sci-Fi, Action, Animation
2025, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
A Loud House Christmas Movie: Naughty or Nice
A Loud House Christmas Movie: Naughty or Nice
Action, Adventure, Animation
2025, USA
7.2
My Dad the Bounty Hunter
Comedy, Action, Children's
2023, USA
4.1
Kinderfanger
Kinderfanger
Horror
2023, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
The Cuphead Show!
Comedy, Children's
2022, USA
5.7
Un jefe en pañales: De vuelta en la cuna
Comedy, Adventure, Children's
2022, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree