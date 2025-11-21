Desperate to get off Santa's Naughty List before Christmas, Lincoln resorts to hacking into the North Pole computers and putting himself on the nice list. But when the hack gets out of control, he ends up reversing the Naughty\/Nice lists around the world and turning the North Pole itself Naughty. Lincoln enlists his family to go to the North Pole and try to fix the mess he made. Teaming up with his new frenemy, Duncan, the elf who first put him on the naughty list, Lincoln and the Louds must battle a now evil Santa and his minions to save Christmas.
ProductionNickelodeon Animation Studios, Nickelodeon Movies
Also known as
A Loud House Christmas Movie: Naughty or Nice, Weihnachten bei den Louds: Wer war unartig?, Noël chez les Loud : Sage ou Vilain, Een Huize Herrie Kerstfilm: Lief of Stout, A casa dei Loud - Il film di Natale: Buoni o cattivi, Božič v Gromki hiši: pridni ali poredni, Crăciun alături de casa Loud: Obraznic sau cuminte, En Bulderhuset julefilm: På snill eller slemminglista, En Højs Hus julefilm: artig eller uartig, Gürültü Evi Noel Filmi: Yaramazlar mı, Uslular mı?, Harmidom na święta: Grzeczny czy nie?, Karácsony a lármás házban: Rossz vagy jó, Kuća obitelji Glasnić božićni film: Zločest ili dobar, Lugn i stormen - en julfilm: Snäll eller stygg, The Loud House Holiday Movie, The Loud House: Um Natal Fora do Normal, Um Filme de Natal da Família Loud: Anjo ou Diabo, Una casa de locos en Navidad: ¿has sido bueno?, Una Película de Navidad de Loud House: Loud Travieso o Loud Bueno, Vánoce Hlasiťákových: Hodní a zlobiví, Божић у Кући Бука: Неваљали или фини, Коледа с Шумникови: Филмът - Палав или послушен, Мой шумный дом: Плохие или хорошие?, Мой шумный дом: Послушный или нет?