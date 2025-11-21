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Poster of A Loud House Christmas Movie: Naughty or Nice
6.6
Kinoafisha Films A Loud House Christmas Movie: Naughty or Nice
6.6

A Loud House Christmas Movie: Naughty or Nice

, 2025
A Loud House Christmas Movie: Naughty or Nice
USA / Action, Adventure, Animation / 18+
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Poster of A Loud House Christmas Movie: Naughty or Nice
6.6
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Synopsis

Desperate to get off Santa's Naughty List before Christmas, Lincoln resorts to hacking into the North Pole computers and putting himself on the nice list. But when the hack gets out of control, he ends up reversing the Naughty\/Nice lists around the world and turning the North Pole itself Naughty. Lincoln enlists his family to go to the North Pole and try to fix the mess he made. Teaming up with his new frenemy, Duncan, the elf who first put him on the naughty list, Lincoln and the Louds must battle a now evil Santa and his minions to save Christmas.

Cast

Sawyer Cole
Lincoln Loud
Catherine Taber
Liliana Mumy
Nika Futterman
Cristina Pucelli
Child 1
Jessica DiCicco
Jessica DiCicco
Lucy Loud
Grey Griffin
Grey Griffin
Lily Loud
Lara Jill Miller
Lisa Loud
Jill Talley
Jill Talley
Astronaut 2
Brian Stepanek
Brian Stepanek
Astronaut 1
Jaeden White
Clyde McBride
Harvey Guillen
Harvey Guillen
Duncan
Director Darin McGowan
Writer Chris Savino, Tony Gama-Lobo, Rebecca May, John Mathot, Andrea Joan Cabral
Composer Jonathan Hylander
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 13 December 2025
World premiere 21 November 2025
Budget 91,441 CAD
Production Nickelodeon Animation Studios, Nickelodeon Movies
Also known as
A Loud House Christmas Movie: Naughty or Nice, Weihnachten bei den Louds: Wer war unartig?, Noël chez les Loud : Sage ou Vilain, Een Huize Herrie Kerstfilm: Lief of Stout, A casa dei Loud - Il film di Natale: Buoni o cattivi, Božič v Gromki hiši: pridni ali poredni, Crăciun alături de casa Loud: Obraznic sau cuminte, En Bulderhuset julefilm: På snill eller slemminglista, En Højs Hus julefilm: artig eller uartig, Gürültü Evi Noel Filmi: Yaramazlar mı, Uslular mı?, Harmidom na święta: Grzeczny czy nie?, Karácsony a lármás házban: Rossz vagy jó, Kuća obitelji Glasnić božićni film: Zločest ili dobar, Lugn i stormen - en julfilm: Snäll eller stygg, The Loud House Holiday Movie, The Loud House: Um Natal Fora do Normal, Um Filme de Natal da Família Loud: Anjo ou Diabo, Una casa de locos en Navidad: ¿has sido bueno?, Una Película de Navidad de Loud House: Loud Travieso o Loud Bueno, Vánoce Hlasiťákových: Hodní a zlobiví, Божић у Кући Бука: Неваљали или фини, Коледа с Шумникови: Филмът - Палав или послушен, Мой шумный дом: Плохие или хорошие?, Мой шумный дом: Послушный или нет?

Cartoon rating

6.6
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6.6 IMDb
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Updated 1 April 2026
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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