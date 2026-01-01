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Kinoafisha
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Andrew Morgado
Awards
Awards and nominations of Andrew Morgado
Andrew Morgado
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Awards
Awards and nominations of Andrew Morgado
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special
Nominee
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