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Kinoafisha Persons Andrew Morgado Awards

Awards and nominations of Andrew Morgado

Andrew Morgado
Awards and nominations of Andrew Morgado
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special
Nominee
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