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Aleksandr Silaev
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Silaev

Aleksandr Silaev

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Chernoe solnce 7.8
Chernoe solnce (2024)
Semya manyaka Belyaeva 5.4
Semya manyaka Belyaeva (2015)
Bez pamyati 4.8
Bez pamyati (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Chernoe solnce 7.8
Chernoe solnce
Detective, Crime, Drama 2024, Russia
Bez pamyati 4.8
Bez pamyati
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2022, Russia
Semya manyaka Belyaeva 5.4
Semya manyaka Belyaeva
Drama, Detective, 2015, Russia
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