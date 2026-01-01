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Showtimes & Tickets
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About
Filmography
Aleksandr Silaev
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Silaev
Aleksandr Silaev
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.8
Chernoe solnce
(2024)
5.4
Semya manyaka Belyaeva
(2015)
4.8
Bez pamyati
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2024
2022
2015
All
3
TV Shows
3
Actor
3
7.8
Chernoe solnce
Detective, Crime, Drama
2024, Russia
4.8
Bez pamyati
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2022, Russia
5.4
Semya manyaka Belyaeva
Drama, Detective,
2015, Russia
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