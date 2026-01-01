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Filmography
Kurt Yue
Kurt Yue
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kurt Yue
Kurt Yue
Kurt Yue
Actor type
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.7
Will Trent
(2023)
6.6
Starbright
(2026)
6.2
Home Safe
Filmography
6.6
Starbright
Starbright
Action, Crime, Fantasy
2026, USA
6.1
Faces of Death
Faces of Death
Horror
2026, USA
Watch trailer
5.8
Our Little Secret
Our Little Secret
Comedy
2024, USA
7.7
Will Trent
Drama, Crime
2023, USA
5.9
The Unbreakable Boy
The Unbreakable Boy
Drama
2023, USA
Watch trailer
4.4
Vendetta
Vendetta
Action, Thriller
2022, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
Home Safe
Home Safe
Thriller
, USA
Show more
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