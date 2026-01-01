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Filmography
Nobuyuki Hiyama
Nobuyuki Hiyama
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nobuyuki Hiyama
Nobuyuki Hiyama
Nobuyuki Hiyama
Date of Birth
25 August 1967
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Action hero
,
Comedy actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.6
Cowboy Bebop
(1998)
8.5
Initial D: First Stage
(1998)
8.4
Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex
(2002)
Filmography
6.8
Yaiba: Samurai Legend
Action, Adventure, Anime
2025, Japan
6.3
Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League
Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League
Animation
2025, Japan / USA
6.3
Shaman King: Flowers
Anime, Action
2024, Japan
6.2
T. P. Bon
Adventure, Anime, Sci-Fi
2024, Japan
6.4
Kaina of the Great Snow Sea
Anime, Fantasy
2023, Japan
7.3
Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective
Drama, Comedy, Anime
2023, Japan
7.2
Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy, Romantic,
2022, Japan
7.2
ซอร์ต อาร์ต ออนไลน์ เดอะ มูฟวี่ 2
Gekijôban Sword Art Online Progressive Hoshi naki yoru no Aria
Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime
2021, Japan
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