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Nobuyuki Hiyama
Nobuyuki Hiyama Nobuyuki Hiyama
Kinoafisha Persons Nobuyuki Hiyama

Nobuyuki Hiyama

Nobuyuki Hiyama

Date of Birth
25 August 1967
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Action hero, Comedy actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Cowboy Bebop 8.6
Cowboy Bebop (1998)
Initial D: First Stage 8.5
Initial D: First Stage (1998)
Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex 8.4
Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex (2002)

Filmography

Yaiba: Samurai Legend 6.8
Yaiba: Samurai Legend
Action, Adventure, Anime 2025, Japan
Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League 6.3
Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League
Animation 2025, Japan / USA
Shaman King: Flowers 6.3
Shaman King: Flowers
Anime, Action 2024, Japan
T. P. Bon 6.2
T. P. Bon
Adventure, Anime, Sci-Fi 2024, Japan
Kaina of the Great Snow Sea 6.4
Kaina of the Great Snow Sea
Anime, Fantasy 2023, Japan
Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective 7.3
Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective
Drama, Comedy, Anime 2023, Japan
Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs 7.2
Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy, Romantic, 2022, Japan
ซอร์ต อาร์ต ออนไลน์ เดอะ มูฟวี่ 2 7.2
ซอร์ต อาร์ต ออนไลน์ เดอะ มูฟวี่ 2 Gekijôban Sword Art Online Progressive Hoshi naki yoru no Aria
Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime 2021, Japan
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