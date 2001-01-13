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Poster of Initial D: Third Stage
7.9
Initial D: Third Stage - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Initial D: Third Stage
7.9

Initial D: Third Stage

, 2001
Initial D: Third Stage
Japan / Action, Animation, Romantic, Anime
Tickets Trailers
Tickets
Poster of Initial D: Third Stage
7.9
Tickets
Initial D: Third Stage - Dubbed trailer
Initial D: Third Stage  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

With high school graduation right around the corner, Takumi Fujiwara has a lot on his mind and a lot to prepare for. Everything becomes even more complicated when Takumi is offered a spot on Ryosuke Takahashi's elite Kengai Racing Team, which seeks to assemble the greatest racers in the Gunma area for a tour of Japan's mountain passes. Before he can accept however, Takumi feels the need to settle the score with the Lancer Evo driving Emperor team, defend his downhill-racer crown against the son of his father's greatest rival, and finally settle things with his unfaithful girlfriend Natsuki.

Cast

Chris Ayres
Chris Ayres
Miki
Greg Ayres
Greg Ayres
Kenta Nakamura
Christopher Bevins
Christopher Bevins
Kenji
Steven Blum
Steven Blum
K.T. Takahashi
John Burgmeier
John Burgmeier
Takeshi
Charles C. Campbell
Charles C. Campbell
Additional Voices
Bruce Carey
Bruce Carey
Ken
Chris Cason
Chris Cason
Hiroshi
James Cave
James Cave
Additional Voices
Colleen Clinkenbeard
Colleen Clinkenbeard
Mako
Cynthia Cranz
Cynthia Cranz
Terri Doty
Terri Doty
Director Shin Misawa, Noritsugu Yamaguchi
Writer Nobuaki Kishima, Shuichi Shigeno, Hiroshi Toda
Composer Ryûichi Katsumata
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Japan
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2001
World premiere 13 January 2001
Release date
16 July 2026 Russia Пионер
13 January 2001 Australia PG
13 January 2001 Japan
25 August 2016 South Korea 15
13 January 2001 Spain 16
Production Avex Entertainment, Kôdansha, OB Planning
Also known as
Initial D: Third Stage, Инициал 'Ди': Стадия третья, Initial D 3rd Stage, 頭文字D Third Stage -INITIAL D THE MOVIE-, 신극장판 이니셜 D 레전드 3: 몽현, 新극장판 이니셜D: 레전드3 -몽현-, Initial D Third Stage, 과거의 타쿠미와 미래의 타쿠미 3편 몽현, Initial D Stage 3, 頭文字D Third Stage, 頭文字〈イニシャル〉D THIRD STAGE, 신극장판 이니셜D 레전드 3 -몽현-

Cartoon rating

7.9
Rate 12 votes
7.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 

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