With high school graduation right around the corner, Takumi Fujiwara has a lot on his mind and a lot to prepare for. Everything becomes even more complicated when Takumi is offered a spot on Ryosuke Takahashi's elite Kengai Racing Team, which seeks to assemble the greatest racers in the Gunma area for a tour of Japan's mountain passes. Before he can accept however, Takumi feels the need to settle the score with the Lancer Evo driving Emperor team, defend his downhill-racer crown against the son of his father's greatest rival, and finally settle things with his unfaithful girlfriend Natsuki.
ProductionAvex Entertainment, Kôdansha, OB Planning
Also known as
Initial D: Third Stage, Инициал 'Ди': Стадия третья, Initial D 3rd Stage, 頭文字D Third Stage -INITIAL D THE MOVIE-, 신극장판 이니셜 D 레전드 3: 몽현, 新극장판 이니셜D: 레전드3 -몽현-, Initial D Third Stage, 과거의 타쿠미와 미래의 타쿠미 3편 몽현, Initial D Stage 3, 頭文字D Third Stage, 頭文字〈イニシャル〉D THIRD STAGE, 신극장판 이니셜D 레전드 3 -몽현-