Kinoafisha TV Shows Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann

Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann (2007 - 2007)

Tengen Toppa Gurren-Lagann 18+
Production year 2007
Country Japan
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel TV Tokyo
Runtime 11 hours 15 minutes

TV series description

The series "Tengen Toppa Gurren-Lagann" is a fantasy anime about a world whose inhabitants have never seen the sun and the sky. People live in deep and dark caves, constantly moving through enormous underground labyrinths, always fearing collapses and earthquakes, and their lives resemble a continuous struggle for survival. A young man named Kamina believes that somewhere on the surface there is another world, but he doesn't know how to reach it. However, one day, a key is discovered in the depths of the caves, capable of bringing people back to warmth and light.
Takashi Kondo Kidd Coega
Marina Inoue
Marina Inoue Yoko Littner
Kana Ueda Kinon Bachika
Tetsuya Kakihara Simon
Takahiro Mizushima Tetsukan Littner
Daisuke Kirii Iraak Coega
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.5
Rate 10 votes
8.3 IMDb
Seasons
Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann - Season 1 Season 1
2007, 27 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Stills
