The series "Tengen Toppa Gurren-Lagann" is a fantasy anime about a world whose inhabitants have never seen the sun and the sky. People live in deep and dark caves, constantly moving through enormous underground labyrinths, always fearing collapses and earthquakes, and their lives resemble a continuous struggle for survival. A young man named Kamina believes that somewhere on the surface there is another world, but he doesn't know how to reach it. However, one day, a key is discovered in the depths of the caves, capable of bringing people back to warmth and light.

