Aleksandr Obmanov

Date of Birth
6 August 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo

1984 6.3
1984 1984
Drama 2023, Russia / Finland
The Telki
The Telki
Drama 2022, Russia
Zaklyuchenie
Zaklyuchenie
Detective 2021, Russia
The Cathedral
The Cathedral
Drama, History 2021, Russia
T-34 7.5
T-34 T-34
War, Action, Adventure 2018, Russia
Filfak
Filfak
Comedy 2017, Russia
Univer. Novaya obshchaga
Univer. Novaya obshchaga
Comedy 2011, Russia
Realnye pacany 9.4
Realnye pacany
Comedy 2010, Russia
