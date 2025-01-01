Menu
Aleksandr Obmanov
Aleksandr Obmanov
Date of Birth
6 August 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Popular Films
9.4
Realnye pacany
(2010)
7.5
T-34
(2018)
6.3
1984
(2023)
Filmography
6.3
1984
1984
Drama
2023, Russia / Finland
Watch trailer
The Telki
Drama
2022, Russia
Zaklyuchenie
Detective
2021, Russia
The Cathedral
Drama, History
2021, Russia
7.5
T-34
T-34
War, Action, Adventure
2018, Russia
Watch trailer
Filfak
Comedy
2017, Russia
Univer. Novaya obshchaga
Comedy
2011, Russia
9.4
Realnye pacany
Comedy
2010, Russia
