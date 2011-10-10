Menu
IMDb Rating: 5
Univer. Novaya obshchaga

Univer. Novaya obshchaga (2011 - 2018)

Univer. Novaya obshchaga 18+
Production year 2011
Country Russia
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 23 minutes
TV channel ТНТ
Runtime 114 hours 14 minutes

TV series description

"Univer. New Dormitory" is a comedic Russian TV series that is a continuation of the original project about a group of students living in the same dormitory building. The main characters from the original series - Michael, Kuzia, and Anton - are relocated after the old building is demolished. In another building, they encounter big changes and new neighbors - Christina, Yana, and Masha. The three boys and three girls become friends, argue, fall in love, break up, and face a multitude of everyday problems.

Ararat Keshchyan
Ararat Keshchyan Майкл
Elena Valyushkina
Elena Valyushkina Зоя Михайловна
Anna Hilkevich
Anna Hilkevich Маша Белова
Vitaliy Gogunskiy
Vitaliy Gogunskiy Кузя
Nastasya Samburskaya
Nastasya Samburskaya Кристина Соколовская
Aleksandr Stekolnikov Валентин Будейко
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
1 vote
5 IMDb
Seasons
Univer. Novaya obshchaga - Season 1 Season 1
2011, 100 episodes
 
Univer. Novaya obshchaga - Season 2 Season 2
2014, 100 episodes
 
Univer. Novaya obshchaga - Season 3 Season 3
2016, 80 episodes
 
Univer. Novaya obshchaga - Season 4 Season 4
2017, 18 episodes
 
