"Univer. New Dormitory" is a comedic Russian TV series that is a continuation of the original project about a group of students living in the same dormitory building. The main characters from the original series - Michael, Kuzia, and Anton - are relocated after the old building is demolished. In another building, they encounter big changes and new neighbors - Christina, Yana, and Masha. The three boys and three girls become friends, argue, fall in love, break up, and face a multitude of everyday problems.