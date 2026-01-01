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About
Filmography
Jeon Gwang-ryeol
Jeon Gwang-ryeol
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jeon Gwang-ryeol
Jeon Gwang-ryeol
Jeon Gwang-ryeol
Date of Birth
11 February 1960
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.1
Jumong
(2006)
7.4
Remember - War of the Son
(2015)
0.0
Swallow the Sun
(2009)
Filmography
7.4
Remember - War of the Son
Drama, Thriller,
2015, South Korea
Swallow the Sun
Drama, Action, Romantic
2009, South Korea
8.1
Jumong
Drama, Romantic, History,
2006, South Korea
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