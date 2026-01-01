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Jeon Gwang-ryeol Jeon Gwang-ryeol
Kinoafisha Persons Jeon Gwang-ryeol

Jeon Gwang-ryeol

Jeon Gwang-ryeol

Date of Birth
11 February 1960
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Jumong 8.1
Jumong (2006)
Remember - War of the Son 7.4
Remember - War of the Son (2015)
Swallow the Sun 0.0
Swallow the Sun (2009)

Filmography

Remember - War of the Son 7.4
Remember - War of the Son
Drama, Thriller, 2015, South Korea
Swallow the Sun
Swallow the Sun
Drama, Action, Romantic 2009, South Korea
Jumong 8.1
Jumong
Drama, Romantic, History, 2006, South Korea
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