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About
Filmography
Lee Jae-yong
Lee Jae-yong
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Jae-yong
Lee Jae-yong
Lee Jae-yong
Date of Birth
21 March 1963
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.0
Jumong
(2006)
8.0
The Empress Ki
(2013)
7.7
Goryeo-Khitan War
(2023)
Filmography
7.7
Goryeo-Khitan War
Drama, War, History,
2023, South Korea
7
Kajino
Drama
2022, South Korea/USA
6.2
Steel Rain 2
Gangcheolbi 2: Jeongsanghoedam
Action, Drama, Thriller
2020, South Korea
7.6
Busted!
Reality-TV
2018, South Korea
7.2
Man to Man
Action, Romantic, Thriller,
2017, South Korea
8
The Empress Ki
Drama, Romantic, History,
2013, South Korea
A Tree with Deep Roots
Drama, Detective, History
2011, South Korea
7.7
Sungkyunkwan Scandal
Drama, Comedy, History,
2010, South Korea
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