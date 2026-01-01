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Lee Jae-yong Lee Jae-yong
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Jae-yong

Lee Jae-yong

Lee Jae-yong

Date of Birth
21 March 1963
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Jumong 8.0
Jumong (2006)
The Empress Ki 8.0
The Empress Ki (2013)
Goryeo-Khitan War 7.7
Goryeo-Khitan War (2023)

Filmography

Goryeo-Khitan War 7.7
Goryeo-Khitan War
Drama, War, History, 2023, South Korea
Kajino 7
Kajino
Drama 2022, South Korea/USA
Steel Rain 2 6.2
Steel Rain 2 Gangcheolbi 2: Jeongsanghoedam
Action, Drama, Thriller 2020, South Korea
Busted! 7.6
Busted!
Reality-TV 2018, South Korea
Man to Man 7.2
Man to Man
Action, Romantic, Thriller, 2017, South Korea
The Empress Ki 8
The Empress Ki
Drama, Romantic, History, 2013, South Korea
A Tree with Deep Roots
A Tree with Deep Roots
Drama, Detective, History 2011, South Korea
Sungkyunkwan Scandal 7.7
Sungkyunkwan Scandal
Drama, Comedy, History, 2010, South Korea
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