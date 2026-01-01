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Filmography
Lee Wan
Lee Wan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Wan
Lee Wan
Lee Wan
Date of Birth
3 January 1984
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
5.9
Veronika Decides to Die
(2005)
0.0
Swallow the Sun
(2009)
Filmography
Swallow the Sun
Drama, Action, Romantic
2009, South Korea
5.9
Veronika Decides to Die
Veronika wa shinu koto ni shita
Drama
2005, Japan
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