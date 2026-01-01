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Lee Wan Lee Wan
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Wan

Lee Wan

Lee Wan

Date of Birth
3 January 1984
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Veronika Decides to Die 5.9
Veronika Decides to Die (2005)
Swallow the Sun 0.0
Swallow the Sun (2009)

Filmography

Swallow the Sun
Swallow the Sun
Drama, Action, Romantic 2009, South Korea
Veronika Decides to Die 5.9
Veronika Decides to Die Veronika wa shinu koto ni shita
Drama 2005, Japan
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