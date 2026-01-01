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Filmography
Leon Ockenden
Leon Ockenden
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leon Ockenden
Leon Ockenden
Leon Ockenden
Date of Birth
16 August 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.8
Mr Selfridge
(2013)
7.0
Secret Diary of a Call Girl
(2007)
4.9
The Reckoning
(2020)
Filmography
4.8
The Lair
The Lair
Action, Horror
2022, Great Britain
Watch trailer
4.5
R.I.A.
R.I.A.
Crime, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2021, Great Britain
4.9
The Reckoning
The Reckoning
History, Horror
2020, Great Britain
7.8
Mr Selfridge
Drama
2013, Great Britain
7
Secret Diary of a Call Girl
Drama
2007, Great Britain
Show more
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