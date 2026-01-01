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Leon Ockenden
Leon Ockenden Leon Ockenden
Kinoafisha Persons Leon Ockenden

Leon Ockenden

Leon Ockenden

Date of Birth
16 August 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Horror actor, Dramatic actor, Action hero

Popular Films

Mr Selfridge 7.8
Mr Selfridge (2013)
Secret Diary of a Call Girl 7.0
Secret Diary of a Call Girl (2007)
The Reckoning 4.9
The Reckoning (2020)

Filmography

The Lair 4.8
The Lair The Lair
Action, Horror 2022, Great Britain
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R.I.A. 4.5
R.I.A. R.I.A.
Crime, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2021, Great Britain
The Reckoning 4.9
The Reckoning The Reckoning
History, Horror 2020, Great Britain
Mr Selfridge 7.8
Mr Selfridge
Drama 2013, Great Britain
Secret Diary of a Call Girl 7
Secret Diary of a Call Girl
Drama 2007, Great Britain
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