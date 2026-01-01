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Sean Cameron Michael
Sean Cameron Michael Sean Cameron Michael
Kinoafisha Persons Sean Cameron Michael

Sean Cameron Michael

Sean Cameron Michael

Date of Birth
24 December 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Black Sails 8.0
Black Sails (2014)
How to Make a Killing 7.4
How to Make a Killing (2025)
Deep State 7.1
Deep State (2018)

Filmography

How to Make a Killing 7.4
How to Make a Killing How to Make a Killing
Comedy, Drama, Thriller 2025, France / Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
Catch Me A Killer 6.9
Catch Me A Killer
Detective, Crime, 2024, Great Britain
Ludik 5.5
Ludik
Drama, Crime 2022, South Africa
The Last Days of American Crime 3.7
The Last Days of American Crime The Last Days of American Crime
Action, Thriller, Crime 2020, USA
Triggered 5.2
Triggered Triggered
Action, Comedy, Horror 2020, South Africa
Deep State 7.1
Deep State
Drama 2018, Great Britain
Blood Drive 7.1
Blood Drive
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi 2017, USA
Broken Darkness 4.6
Broken Darkness Broken Darkness
Action, Drama, Sci-Fi 2017, South Africa
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