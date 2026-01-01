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About
Filmography
Sean Cameron Michael
Sean Cameron Michael
Kinoafisha
Persons
Sean Cameron Michael
Sean Cameron Michael
Sean Cameron Michael
Date of Birth
24 December 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.0
Black Sails
(2014)
7.4
How to Make a Killing
(2025)
7.1
Deep State
(2018)
Filmography
7.4
How to Make a Killing
How to Make a Killing
Comedy, Drama, Thriller
2025, France / Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
6.9
Catch Me A Killer
Detective, Crime,
2024, Great Britain
5.5
Ludik
Drama, Crime
2022, South Africa
3.7
The Last Days of American Crime
The Last Days of American Crime
Action, Thriller, Crime
2020, USA
5.2
Triggered
Triggered
Action, Comedy, Horror
2020, South Africa
7.1
Deep State
Drama
2018, Great Britain
7.1
Blood Drive
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2017, USA
4.6
Broken Darkness
Broken Darkness
Action, Drama, Sci-Fi
2017, South Africa
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