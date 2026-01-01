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Lee Cheong-ah Lee Cheong-ah
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Cheong-ah

Lee Cheong-ah

Lee Cheong-ah

Date of Birth
25 October 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Yeonin 8.7
Yeonin (2023)
Because This Is My First Life 8.0
Because This Is My First Life (2017)
The Good, the Bad, the Weird 7.3
The Good, the Bad, the Weird (2008)

Filmography

Honour
Honour
Thriller, Detective, 2026, South Korea
Hide 6.8
Hide
Thriller, Detective, 2024, South Korea
Selleobeuriti 7.1
Selleobeuriti
Drama, Thriller, Mystery, 2023, South Korea
Yeonin 8.7
Yeonin
Drama, Romantic, History, 2023, South Korea
Awaken 7.3
Awaken
Romantic, Thriller, Detective, 2020, South Korea
VIP 7.2
VIP
Drama, Detective, 2019, South Korea
Because This Is My First Life 8
Because This Is My First Life
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2017, South Korea
Lucky Romance 6.8
Lucky Romance
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2016, South Korea
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