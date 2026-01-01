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About
Filmography
Lee Cheong-ah
Lee Cheong-ah
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Cheong-ah
Lee Cheong-ah
Lee Cheong-ah
Date of Birth
25 October 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.7
Yeonin
(2023)
8.0
Because This Is My First Life
(2017)
7.3
The Good, the Bad, the Weird
(2008)
Filmography
Honour
Thriller, Detective,
2026, South Korea
6.8
Hide
Thriller, Detective,
2024, South Korea
7.1
Selleobeuriti
Drama, Thriller, Mystery,
2023, South Korea
8.7
Yeonin
Drama, Romantic, History,
2023, South Korea
7.3
Awaken
Romantic, Thriller, Detective,
2020, South Korea
7.2
VIP
Drama, Detective,
2019, South Korea
8
Because This Is My First Life
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2017, South Korea
6.8
Lucky Romance
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2016, South Korea
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