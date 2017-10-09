Menu
Russian
Because This Is My First Life poster
8.1 IMDb Rating: 8
3 posters
Because This Is My First Life

Because This Is My First Life (2017 - 2017)

Ibeon Saengeun Cheoeumira 18+
Production year 2017
Country South Korea
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel tvN
Runtime 16 hours 0 minute

TV series description

This is a story about a girl going through a crisis and a confirmed bachelor who, by fate, become neighbors in the same apartment. 38-year-old Nam Se-hee is lonely and actively avoids socializing with people. He follows his own plan, and the most important things in his life are work, mortgage, and his cat. Thirty-year-old Yoon Ji-ho doesn't have her own apartment but desperately wants to live as far away from her oppressive family as possible. These two convinced loners meet and Ji-ho moves in with Se-hee.
Cast
Lee Min Ki
Esom
Kim Min-seok
Hwang Seok-jeong
Kim Eung-soo
Byeong-ok Kim
Cast and Crew

Series rating

8.1
8 IMDb
Seasons
Season 1
2017, 16 episodes
 
Stills
