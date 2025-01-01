Menu
Awards and nominations of Stephanie Hsu

Stephanie Hsu
Awards and nominations of Stephanie Hsu
Academy Awards, USA 2023 Academy Awards, USA 2023
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Winner
